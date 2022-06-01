Motorists have been left in shock following a massive hike in the fuel price on Tuesday. Although the National Treasury has extended the fuel price “tax holiday” of R1.50 at the 11th hour, vehicle owners will still be klapped with a huge increase from today.

The Department of Energy says the steep increases is due to higher international oil prices and a weaker rand, which depreciated from an average of R14.90 to the US dollar the previous month to R15.95 in May. In addition oil prices have remained high since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, by last night Brent Crude oil was trading at $121.67. FuelPriceUpdate ⛽️ In a joint statement released today, the Ministers of Finance and Mineral Resources and Energy announced the extension of the reduction to the General Fuel Levy (GFL) for June and July. 👇 #JoinTheMovement #AASA #FuelPrice https://t.co/VxooMKqxSi — AA South Africa (@AASouthAfrica) May 31, 2022 The department said 93 Unleaded petrol will increase by R2.43 per litre, while 95 Unleaded will go up by R2.33.

Diesel prices have increased by R1.07, and paraffin is going up by R1.56 per litre. That means that from today, a litre of 95 Unleaded will cost R23.42 at the coast and the cost price of 50ppm diesel will rise to R22.63. The Automobile Association warns that June’s massive fuel price hikes are going to hurt consumers and the economy, reports IOL.