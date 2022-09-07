The price of fuel is dropping by R2.04 per litre while diesel will decrease by 56 cents today.
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said the main reason for the price adjustments was because the average Brent crude oil price decreased from $105 to $94 per barrel.
At the same time the rand appreciated slightly, on average, against the US dollar from R16.87 to R16.70 per dollar.
Mantashe said the average international product prices of petrol, diesel, illuminating paraffin and LPG had decreased.
This is because mense in China were driving less due to inflationary pressures, higher interest rates and te veel lockdowns.