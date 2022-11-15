A group of Hanover Park moms whose children were killed in gang wars were left devastated on Monday when the long-awaited murder trial was postponed due to a lack of judges at the Western Cape High Court. After attending court proceedings for three years, the mother of an innocent kerkbroer, Craig Cupido, says she didn’t even want to attend court after hearing that the trial would be delayed yet again.

Cupido, who worked as a welder, was killed on January 15, 2019 while walking his dog to his girlfriend’s home on his way from church. The popular Cupido from Tiberius Court was shot several times as heartless skollies opened fire on rival gang members, but missed and struck Craig instead. SAD SIGHT: Cupido’s dead body in road A day later, SAPS’ anti-gang unit swooped on Labieq Kannemeyer and Vernon Floris, and they were charged with Craig’s murder.

According to the indictment, Floris and Kannemeyer – who is better known as ‘Benny Scarface’ – are charged alongside seven other alleged members of the Ghetto Kidz gang, for a string of shootings during January 2019. The klomp skurke are charged with two murders, five attempted murders, armed robbery, the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as face charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca). In April 2021, Kannemeyer fell ill while in the mang and was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Addressing the court on Monday, State advocate Helene Booysen explained that the indictment had been amended accordingly. Defence advocate Joe Weeber, who is representing three of the accused, asked if their bail conditions could be relaxed as the team now had to wait for the trial to start on October 2, 2024. Meanwhile, the advocate for Floris revealed she will be speaking to the State about applying for bail.

SAD SIGHT: Cupido’s dead body in road Craig’s mother Belinda says the ongoing delays is no laughing matter and called for something to be done about the lack of judges. “It is not even funny anymore. On Monday, all the families were ready to go to court; when the detective got here, he said the trial was being postponed again and we didn’t even bother going to court,” she says. “It is sad and frustrating to go to court for three years and nothing happens because there are no judges for the trials.