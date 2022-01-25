This matric learner who tried to commit suicide three times has passed his NCS exams with a Bachelors and says he wants his story to be one of hope.

Jason Filander, who attended Scottsdene High School, says through the efforts of his principal, he was able to overcome huge tragedies in his life.

The 19-year old, who lost his mom in 2020, says for years he was plagued by guilt and self-doubt after being bullied at home.

“The first time I tried to take my own life was in Grade 9 when my mother landed in hospital, she was very sick and her kidneys gave in,” he explains.

INSPIRATION: Mom Johanna

“My brother told me it was my fault and I felt so bad that I wanted to kill myself. I don’t know why he said that to me.

“I was saved by a friend who walked into our yard and stopped me.

“I was in Grade 10 when I tried to drink pille, I had planned it the whole week. I had hit someone at school and I was worried, and my mom was very sick.

“But when I tried to take the tablets, once again God sent someone to interrupt me and I didn’t take it.”

The teen, his mom and brother live in a backyard hokkie and with his mom not able to work, the family suffered.

“We were very poor and we never had food in the house. One day it was so bad I decided to end it all and I cut my wrists with a blade.

“I remember getting a panic attack but as the blood left my veins, I felt at ease. I pulled my school jacket over my arms to hide it but the sleeve actually stopped the blood. My mother noticed the cuts and that Monday she called the school.”

Mr Links took him to Karl Bremer Hospital and he was booked in for a week for psychiatric care.

“That healed me. And when my mother died soon thereafter, I was able to deal with it. That day I decided that I would live my life like she did; she suffered a lot but she never complained and she always smiled.”

Principal Links confirmed he was made aware of Jason’s problems and the school arranged an intervention.

In Grade 11, Jason started thriving and that year he was tops in his class, and he hopes to study teaching at Stellenbosch University this year.

He says: “I want to tell all children, don’t keep quiet, speak out about your problems, you don’t have to suffer in silence.”

