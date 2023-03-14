Convicted NSFAS dief Sibongile Mani has been elected as treasurer of the Walter Sisulu University’s (WSU) Eastern Cape convocation committee, but the institution said the results of the elections would be announced later this week after “proper vetting of candidates’ eligibility”. This comes after a campaign poster for Mani was recently circulated online. The convocation currently assists the institution and the WSU foundation to raise funds.

Mani was found guilty of theft by the East London Regional Court for going on a spending spree after R14 million was wrongfully deposited into her student account. The mother of two splurged over R800 000 on dop en entjies, blankets, mens clothes, handbags, furniture, beauty products and groceries, within two months. The error was eventually picked up in the Intellimali system in February last year. Mani was sentenced to five years in prison, but she was released when the East London Regional Court allowed her to appeal the verdict.

It is unclear when the appeal will be heard, reports IOL. Mani’s campaign manager Athenkosi Fani announced she had been elected as treasurer on Sunday, according to an online report. Fani added: “Her election is a symbol of hope and possibility for women’s emancipation and empowerment. I know she will work tirelessly to ensure she fulfils her promises to you and represents you with honour, integrity and dedication.”