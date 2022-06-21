One of the four Community Safety officials who were fingered in the alleged sex scandal involving former Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, says he still doesn’t know why he was suspended. Fritz was fired when allegations of sexual misconduct emerged in January.

Monday, Lazola Ndubela said he wanted to break his self-imposed silence after he lost his job. “After all of their investigations, the Western Cape Government (WCG) has found no evidence of wrongdoing against me. “My name has been dragged through the mud for no reason. Unfortunately, the WCG has never posed any questions to me at any point.

He strongly denies any wrongdoing: “The narrative that certain staff, me included, facilitated sexual misconduct by organising trips to rural towns and plying young girls with alcohol bought with government money is a lie. “These were all adult women who, out of their own volition, generally bought their own alcohol with their own money for consumption after hours. “Nobody was forced to consume alcohol.

“Often times, some staff would fraternise, while others in the group would retire to their rooms at the venues we stayed at.” He then received a WhatsApp message from the head of department Yashina Pillay stating that he had to attend a meeting in the Department of the Premier. “At this meeting, I was advised that I had been placed on precautionary suspension for ‘serious allegations of misconduct’.

“I was further advised that the exact allegations or reasons for my suspension could not be revealed to me, with the only information given to me being that my suspension was “connected” to the suspension of then-Minister Fritz.” The former government employee says he is jobless. “I was informed via email by Employee Relations, that because my contract of employment terminated on 2 June 2022, the Department ‘can no longer pursue any disciplinary action against me’, and that my suspension ‘automatically terminated with my contract of employment coming to an end’.”