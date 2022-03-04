Advocate Jennifer Williams, who investigated sex abuse allegations against politician Albert Fritz, says she was threatened to drop the probe.

Earlier this week, Premier Alan Winde fired Fritz as Community Safety MEC after Williams found merit in the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Williams said there were four female complainants and the allegations ranged from inappropriate sexual comments, touches, kisses and sex that sometimes occurred on work trips.

During the sitting of the Western Cape Legislature’s standing committee on community safety on Wednesday to discuss the investigative report, members of the committee called on Winde to release the full report, without the names of the complainants being made public.

Winde said: “This is not a court of law to determine what has happened in this case. That, I sincerely hope, is going to be the next stage in this process.

Premier Alan Winde fired Fritz as Community Safety MEC. File photo

“If I have learned one thing in the past few weeks, abused women are petrified of coming forward,” Winde said, stating that he would defend the victims to the utmost.

Williams then disclosed that she received messages from members of “all different political parties and factions, also trying to intimidate me to back off and not to proceed with the investigation”.

She also said she was threatened and intimidated by members of the public to move away from the investigation.

ANC community safety provincial spokesperson Mesuli Kama said the committee was shocked by Williams’ disclosures and called on her to provide the committee with names so that it can take further action.

“Various concerns regarding the premier’s mishandling of the situation were raised by the members, including the lengthy period of time the premier took to act on the matter,” he said.

[email protected]