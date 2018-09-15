Disgraced former community safety MEC Albert Fritz says he can’t fight his axing from the Premier’s cabinet in court because he can’t afford it.

In a “final statement” on Wednesday, Fritz, who maintains his innocence, said: “I have taken legal advice and, based on input of counsel, I have decided and realised that I simply do not have the financial resources to embark upon litigation in the High Court, regardless of the clear administrative and legal injustices that exist.

“This is something I deeply regret.

“However, as previously stated, I am waiting for the complainants to lay criminal charges as previously indicated, at which a competent test of my innocence will be clear beyond any reasonable doubt,” said Fritz.

Fritz said he would now focus on his “new projects as a private citizen”, reports the Cape Times.

Premier Alan Winde’s spokesperson Odette Cason said: “The premier's office notes the statement, and has no further comment.”

This comes after Fritz was fired from Premier Alan Winde’s Cabinet on March 1, in what he called “political orchestration in order to assassinate my character and ensure my departure from political and executive office” due to sexual misconduct allegations.

An independent investigator appointed by Winde found that there is sufficient credibility in the allegations of sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse, and of Fritz creating an environment that is conducive to sexual harassment or, alternatively, taking advantage of young women sexually.

Fritz previously said he was never provided with a copy of the four complainants’ affidavits.

