A group of heroic Retreat residents successfully recovered the body of missing Reagan Fredericks, who drowned after he was allegedly beaten and thrown into a river. After five days of braving strong currents and hard rain, the untrained group found his body despite claims by police divers that the search was too dangerous.

The father of one was last seen by his friend Michael van Wyk, 40, last Wednesday after 9am. SUSPECT DEATH: Reagan Fredericks. Picture supplied Michael told the Daily Voice they were accused of stealing and attacked by security guards and thrown into the water. Tempers flared at the river along Military Road as mense accused divers of failing Reagan’s family.

His body was found on Sunday afternoon. SCENE: Reagan Fredericks’ body removed from the river. Picture: Leon Knipe Reagan’s friend Vinchenzo Pastor, 28, braved the cold water and was determined to find his bra. “I got in with no equipment and told them just to let me go down for 20 minutes but I sukkeled without a weight belt,” he said.

“I followed the current of where he was last seen and that is when my knee hit his stomach. I got a skrik and jumped out. I got permission from the family and we took the body out and they confirmed it was him.” ATTEMPT: Michael van Wyk waded in cold water in search of friend. Picture: Leon Knipe Mom Natalie, 47, said relatives confirmed that Reagan had suffered facial injuries, adding that she wants justice for her son. “We are grateful to the community that stood by us and to our heroes,” she explained.

“Wesley Powell, Vinchenzo Pastor, Siraaj Basier, Mogamat Noor Basier and Tashreeq Matthews risked their lives to find Reagan. “We have lots of questions about this incident and want to know why they [police] have not registered it as a murder case. “I was at work and I cannot say what happened but if they were accused of stealing something, they should have been arrested and taken to the police station, not thrown into a river. We want justice for Reagan,” Natalie added.

BRAVE: Vinchenzo Pastor. Pictures: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said that according to reports, the men were accused of stealing from a nearby business and fled into the river. “The community members chased the duo and in the heat of the moment, the two suspects jumped into a river near the corners of Military and Flora Road,” he explained. “One of the suspects managed to get across while the second suspect swam under the bridge and once on the other side, he went down into the water and didn’t resurface again.

“Police searched the river banks and walked along the side of the river. The assistance of the SAPS Provincial Diving Unit was requested to conduct a search in the river with no success. “Steenberg police registered a missing person report for further investigation, and the search continued including the assistance of the local community members.” INTRIGUE: Curious onlookers along the Retreat river Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the City’s Fire and Rescue Service had been notified nearly six hours after the incident.