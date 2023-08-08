Less than a week after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Manenberg to launch SAPS’ Operation Shanela, another innocent life has been snuffed out. Tears of disbelief flowed on Sunday after a friendly gardener was struck in the head by a stray bullet during a gang shootout in Gonubie Street.

The hartseer mother of Quinton Fredericks, 39, said he was en route to the home of an elderly woman who had asked for assistance when he was shot. “Quinton does not have children and he stays with me. He worked in people’s gardens and helped ou mense, to earn an income,” Irene Jacobs explained. “The shooting happened just before 5pm. He just completed a job and came home with the money in his hand.

“An ouma came to ask him for help and he was just going to help her and that is when he was shot.” The grieving mom says she could not believe her eyes as she watched as her child was declared dead. “They were shooting at each other and got him in the head and he died right there,” she said.

“The whole community is angry because they just shot an innocent man like that, and they know him. “They know he is not a gangster. If your child is a gangster then you expect this to happen, but my child worked hard and they all know him because he does work at everyone’s home and he does anything, like garden work or even char work.” Cele was in Manenberg, Bellville and Khayelitsha this past Wednesday as part of the SAPS’ Operation Shanela, which means to sweep.

In Manenberg he visited known gang houses and executed search warrants. Cele also spoke to the community, who raised their concerns about the violence in the area. IN THE AREA: Police Minister Bheki Cele Police spokesperson Ian Bennett on Monday confirmed the latest shooting.

“A male died after he was shot during gang crossfire in Gonubie Street. We can confirm he is not a gang member and that one arrest has been made,” he said, Irene is happy about the arrest: “They got that hond and we know he is a gangster. “Quinton was known for his friendliness and was always willing to help people. We want justice for him.”

Meanwhile, Vanessa Adriaanse of the Community Police Forum (CPF) claimed that community structures are working hard but there seems to be “no end in sight” to the gang wars. “At this point, it appears that there is no end in sight to this gang war,” Adriaanse said. “In this case, it was an innocent person just doing work to earn a livelihood.