With just one day’s supply left at the Western Cape Blood Service, Premier Alan Winde has called on residents to donate blood.
“During my visit to the WCBS blood donation centre in Long Street, I was informed that the WCBS has struggled in recent weeks to maintain the necessary blood stock levels.
“At the same time, there is an increasing demand for blood to perform transfusions within our healthcare system,” said Winde.
“By donating blood, you could save up to three people’s lives.”
To find your closest blood donation clinic and for more information:
Please download the WCBS app on Android and iOS;
Send the WCBS a WhatsApp on 060 549 7244; or visit www.wcbs.org.za for more information.