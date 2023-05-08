The community of Hanover Park say they are siek en sat of living like prisoners in their own homes as they are being “held hostage” by evil skollies fighting over turf. This comes after an innocent man was gunned down in Surburg Walk on Saturday.

Family of Fabian Daniels, 33, was still too traumatised to speak on Sunday after four unknown gunmen are believed to have ambushed him and a friend while they were standing outside his house. USED: Bullet casing was found at the scene. A resident, who spoke to the Daily Voice, said the friends were chatting by the hekkie when two shooters came from the right-hand side and two from the left and just started firing skote. “We can’t understand why they shot him because he’s not a gangster,” the resident, who asked to remain anonymous. said.

“It’s almost as if you have to be inside your house at a certain time otherwise they soema shoot you. What’s happening in our community is so unfair.” The resident said they waited a day for cops to take statements and pictures of the scene. “We had to look for bullet casings ourselves, it’s also like the police gave up on helping us.”

A community activist, 50, said even she fears for her life as gangsters have now divided the community into different turfs. “You get the binnekring, buitekring and the pit. It’s like, elke gang het ‘n stuk grond gekoop en as jy nie van daai stuk is nie, then you can’t walk or stand there,” she explained. “You can’t stand outside your own house after dark because then you get targeted.

“At the end of the day, this is about our children. They can’t even play soccer outside anymore, the one thing that kept them away from that life, because they are scared they might be stepping on a gang’s turf and be expected to join the gang, or be shot. “Ons lewe in vrees. We feel like we are being held hostage. Something needs to be done.” SHOT DEAD: Fabian Daniels was gunned down in Surburg Walk. Picture supplied Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed the murder and said another 25-year-old man was also shot and wounded.