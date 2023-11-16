A local kickboxing champion is opening her gym to give ouens free self-defence classes. Rayana Ameeroedien, the owner of Ray’s Muay Thai & Fitness Academy in Ottery, says men and boys can come for the lessons over the next two weeks.

The training facility located in Plantation Road, Ottery has been empowering women and girls for years, but Ray says now it is time for the opposite sex to hit the mat. NOT JUST FOR GIRLS: Ray has been training female fighters. File photo Ray says the free sessions are aimed at men and boys to kickstart a healthier lifestyle with discipline and self-awareness. Also known as Sting, she says: “Because we’ve always focused on making free training available to women and girls, we feel that it’s long overdue that we do the same for men who also need the outlet.

“We see the need for men and boys to build a healthy and fit lifestyle along with self-esteem, discipline and overall fulfilment. Ray holds the title of Women’s Professional Muay Thai Federation Bantamweight Champion and will be assisted by professional male fighters on this project. She explains: “Our focus has shifted from our recent success in Thailand to this project and we are ready to make an impact.

“I am happy to have a team of professionals assisting me on this project. “Our goal is to build and inspire by providing fun, fitness sessions for everyone which is free to men and boys.” Positive energy: Rayana Ameeroedien, owner of Rays Muay Thai & Fitness Academy. Picture: Supplied. The new trainees will be taught basic Muay Thai and boxing skills, with a strong focus on de-stressing, building fitness and boosting confidence.

Ray says they want to see the men and boys leave the gym feeling energetic and good about themselves, adding: “Everyone needs ‘me time’ and what better way than to work out and feel good about ourselves? “When we feel confident, it spills over into all aspects of our lives, personal as well as professional.” The hour-long free classes run from November 16 until December 2 and will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 6pm, and 12pm on Saturdays.