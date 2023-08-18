AWQAF SA, in association with the Department of Education, K-Way Institute and ISkill, will be hosting their second online Maths workshops for 2023 this weekend to prepare Grades 10, 11 and 12 learners for their exams.
This event will be live-streamed via Awqaf SA’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.
Project co-ordinator, Hasanain Abdullah, says: “All learners nationwide are urged to register, which is completely free.
“Not only will it boost their end of year marks but also equip them well for Grades 10, 11 and the crunch year of Grade 12.”
To register, visit awqafsa.org.za.