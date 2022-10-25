Awqaf SA will host free online maths workshops for Grade 12 pupils across the country in an attempt to help matric pupils prepare for their final examinations. The charitable endowment organisation, with tutoring organisation K-Way Institute South Africa, will facilitate these workshops on Saturday for maths paper 1, and on Sunday for maths paper 2, from 9am to 2.30pm.

Awqaf SA project manager Hasanain Abdullah need and since 2016, we have been conducting maths upgrade programmes to Grade 12 learners. “In order for our society to produce more doctors, lawyers et cetera we need to have that performance or good grades in maths, so that would allow Grade 12 learners to enter into university and get a tertiary education.” The workshops were primarily targeted at pupils from black, coloured and Indian township schools that lack resources, he said.