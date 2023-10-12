The annual Awqaf SA maths workshops are back, just in time to prepare Grade 12 learners for the final exams. Awqaf SA has a variety of community development projects and programmes promoting Integrated Community Development and Self-Reliance.

Their sustainable projects include: Boreholes; Cataract Operations; PC Labs; and since 2016 we have been conducting maths workshops to improve literacy in the subject. Awqaf SA, in association with the Department of Basic Education, ISkill and the K-Way Institute will be hosting a series of maths workshops to prepare learners for their examination. The maths workshops will cater for Pure Maths grades 10, 11 and 12. Mohammed Khota from the K-Way Institute will be the facilitator for the sessions.

“Last year we had 13 000 registered participants as well as 30 000 YouTube views of the workshops,” the institute stated. “These sessions are hosted on Awqaf SA’s YouTube and Facebook platforms so you can refer back to them if you missed out.” The workshops are free, but online registration is essential.