Government has approved the new policy for former MPs that would allow them to get 12 free airplane flights a year.

The travel policy came into effect on Friday and states that a member of Parliament who finishes a term of office of five years or more is entitled to 12 flights a year after they have left the national legislature.

The free tickets are allocated at the beginning of the year and are for former MPs and their partners.

But the tickets which are for economy class and domestic flights only, will be forfeited if not used within the year.

