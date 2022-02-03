The Grace Fellowship Community in Steenberg is calling on youth to take advantage of a free business administration course NQF3 offered by the Atvance Academy at their premises.

Registration started last Monday and continues until a target of 250 youths aged between 18 and 27 is reached.

Students will be expected to attend a class once a week and have a smartphone to stay up-to-date with the studies off campus. They will also be provided with learning material at no cost.

They need to take their latest certified copies of; academic results (minimum of Grade 9 pass), ID copy and proof of residence to the church in Lily Road from 10am on weekdays.

Pastor Ryan Middleway says this is part of their church’s outreach programmes.

PREP: Pastor Ryan

“As a former homeless drug addict, I knew the difference it would make so we engaged the Academy and here we are, ready to empower our youth.”

Robertha Le Roux, the Academy’s administrator says the church assist with the recruitment and providing the venue to accommodate local students. She says this free training is one of their Seta accredited courses.

“This is a perfect opportunity to upskill our youth, empowering our youth to achieve their dreams,” says Robertha.

