A male netball star from Lavender Hill, who fulfilled his dream of representing South Africa at international level, is now on a mission to give back to his community. Fred Damons, 26, needs balls and equipment as he wants to give laaities a chance to showcase their netball talents.

“I want my community to grow in this sport and I want to give young girls and boys their chance to show their true talents and also their passion,” he said. “I want to give the children a chance to use their time in sports instead of wasting their time on the street. Talented: Fred in action. Picture supplied Following Fred’s outstanding performance at the National Netball Males Championship, which took place in Rustenburg in March, he was selected for the Puma Proteas.

He will be a part of a training squad for the Fast 5 World Series, scheduled for later this year in Christchurch, New Zealand. “I am a South African male player today because I had a community who supported and encouraged me within the sport,” Fred said. Now, he wants to assist youngsters by coaching them, but he needs support to accomplish his goal.

“I need bibs, balls and any clothing that will fit the children. Any sports shoes also because most of them come with their school shoes,” he added. Community activist Clive Jacobs said Fred’s talent is well recognised in the area. Focused: Fred Damons. Picture supplied “I cannot see why people don’t invest in him because he is a joy of a person. He is the first male player who can go overseas to make it happen, not only for SA but for Lavender Hill,” a proud Clive added.