The wife of Fredie Blom, believed to have been the oldest man in South Africa at the time of his death at the age of 116, has died.

Jeanette Blom, 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Delft on Tuesday just after 8am surrounded by her grandchildren.

Jeanette would have celebrated her 88th birthday on Thursday.

She suffered a severe stroke a month ago and was hospitalised for two weeks and later discharged with the option of rehabilitation.

The family said Jeanette decided to spend her final days at home with her loved ones, reports the Weekend Argus.

Jeanette and Blom were married for more than 50 years and had no children together.

Freddie and Jeanette Blom. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

They had met at a dance in Philippi and later moved to Grassy Park before making Delft their home for more than 30 years.

Blom died at the age of 116 in August 2020 after becoming bedridden.

Jeanette had two children who have since died and leaves behind her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In November last year, she said her mobility had been affected and she needed a walker to get around.

Despite efforts to confirm that he was the oldest man in South Africa at the time, the Guinness Book of World Records never verified the claim.

Weekend Argus