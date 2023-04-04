The search for a Paarl pensioner, who has been missing for nearly a week, will continue until he is found, his determined searchers say. David Muller, 61, was last seen on Wednesday, 29 March, when he left his home in Oak Avenue in New Orleans, Paarl.

His wife Juleen Muller explains: “I saw him last around 8am when he left our house. He told me that he is going to a friend in Sonstraal which is like four minutes away from us.” She says her husband never returned and that’s when they started to get worried. “This is not like my man, this is not in his nature to disappear like this.

“He had his cellphone with him but it is off,” the worried wife says. “This is a traumatic experience, I can’t eat and I can’t sleep. This is not easy.” A search party comprising of TracknTrace members, the Delft Neighbourhood Watch and the police’s dog unit have already covered several mountainous areas in Paarl with no success.

NOT GIVING UP: NHW search. Picture supplied Juleen tells Daily Voice they are currently looking for David along a tar road surrounded by farms after mense reported seeing him there. “We searched in Amelstel Hof and we looked up Du Toits Kloof. People said they saw him there so we are going and then we are heading down to Groenheuwels,” she says. David was last seen wearing a black track pants, a black fleece top with blue takkies.

Police didn’t respond to Daily Voice’s queries. Amaraah Susan Jantjies, chairperson of the Echo Neighbourhood Watch says the search won’t stop. “I’m not leaving Paarl until we get something positive, we are going to find him.”