A search is under way to locate a missing teen from Atlantis. Rayvano Afrikander disappeared under bizarre circumstances on December 3 from his home in the Weskus town.

The 16-year-old’s worried mom, Alvercia Afrikander, 35, says when she woke up on Saturday morning she noticed that just Rayvano’s slaapklere was on his bed, with no sign of him. The mom said it is unlike her Grade 10 son to just get up and leave. “People asked me if we had a stryery but we didn’t. The night before we even watched a comedy series and laughed so lekker.

“He was chatting on his phone after that and I went to bed,” she explains. URGED TO RETURN HOME: Rayvano Afrikander Alvercia says she immediately contacted the police and told the community of Rayvano’s disappearance when he didn’t respond to phonecalls. “We started searching because the people said they saw him in the area of the bos.”

The mother says she spotted her son, but he was kaalvoet and looked heel confused when they called out to him. Alvercia says he then ran off and is still missing. “He started to run and didn’t stop. I am just scared his life is in danger.

“He is not a child that knows the bos, he hardly even has friends. He goes to school and comes straight home, and if he did go out he would ask me first. “What if they are holding him captive? I know he is still alive, I can feel it” Alvercia begged her son to come home: “Please, you know that I love you. Your sisters are also worried about you, please come home.”