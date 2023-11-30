Former Western Cape ANC leader and deputy minister of international relations and co-operation, Marius Fransman, is launching his own political party, the People’s Movement for Change (PMC), this coming weekend. While chairperson of the ANC in the province, Fransman was accused of sexually harassing his personal assistant, Louisa Wynand, in 2016 during a trip to Rustenburg.

The ANC later suspended his membership for five years, and following this, he announced his resignation from the Provincial Legislature. In September 2019 the NPA decided to drop the charges against Fransman. PMC member Freddie Adams, who is also a former member of the ANC and MP, said Fransman is a respected leader with experience among public farmers and that the party trusts him.

“Fransman is a good and capable leader and has the interests of the party at heart. “PMC is a party for all; we represent all demographics of the country, and we have footprints in almost every province,” said Adams. He said they first started as a non-profit company; however, they realised that there’s a need to form a political party.

“We have realised that we have big challenges facing the country and that our socio-economic conditions are worsening, such as the crime and energy crises we are currently experiencing. “We want people to fight for their rights and stand up. We have now registered as a political party with the IEC, and we are contesting the national and provincial governments next year,” said Adams. The party said South Africans cannot merely be spectators, as they are experiencing a sense of hopelessness. It said the country needs healing and renewed hope.

“Thirty years into our democracy, we are still discussing a lack of adequate housing, informal settlements, a high crime rate, an unacceptably high unemployment rate, load shedding, and economic decline among our country’s challenges. “South Africa requires a movement to address these and other fundamental issues our people face. “Our country needs new and fresh ideas, not political parties clinging to power and making empty promises.