The Beaconvale Frail Care Centre received a much needed boost this week, after Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis handed over a R250 000 cheque to aid their refurbishment project. The centre buzzed with excitement on Wednesday as Hill-Lewis got a look at the new block.

He was pleasantly surprised during the handover when it was announced that the new wing had been named in his honour. Manager Raymond Mitchell said the centre undertook the project earlier this year and wrote to Hill-Lewis for help. Mitchell said the centre, which is 26 years old and cares for more than 100 pensioners, was in desperate need of a makeover to create a more pleasant and homely atmosphere.

“The last refurbishment was about 15 years ago and we undertook this to create a home away from home feeling,” he said. “Currently we care for 135 people who are pensioners, frail and destitute. “We have seven blocks and each block costs between R160 000 and R200 000 to refurbish and includes painting, installation of lighting and other things. BUZZ: Beaconvale Frail Care Centre with mayor “The mayor arrived and everyone was excited to see him unveil the plaque that had been renamed in honour of the donation. The R250 000 will go a long way.”