A fourth accused has been charged for the murder of slain law enforcement officer Alessandro Heynes. The 23-year-old was shot and killed hours after he helped a matric pupil with transport on September 30.

At the time of the shooting, he was dropping a friend in Salberau in Elsies River at around 4am the next morning. His friend was also shot but survived. Alessandro from Epping Forest was shot in the head and was in a coma for a few hours before he passed away.

The fourth murder accused, Turlow Benado, joined 26-year-old Bradley Lubbe, and two minors – aged 15 and 17 – in the dock on Thursday. Cops have suggested the motive for the attack was robbery. The group appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court and the public were not allowed in as proceedings were held in camera due to the minors.

Alessandro’s mom Miranda, 55, told the Daily Voice that cops told her last week about the fourth arrest. SHOCKED: Alessandro Heynes’ mom Miranda, 55 She said they were shocked at Lubbe’s arrest as he is known to the family. “He grew up around me and he knew my son. He has been charged with two minors aged 17 and 15,” Miranda said.

“The young one will turn State witness.” The foursome are being charged with murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, robbery and possession of stolen goods. A source close to the investigation says the deceased’s cellphone was found with the 14-year-old.

“Bradley had the sim card, the cellphone was found in the possession of the youngest accused and the 17-year-old had the gun. “When Bradley was running away from the scene he fell and broke his leg.” AGTER TRALLIES: One of accused Bradley Lubbe Miranda says that she is happy that there is progress in the case.

“The police informed me last week that there was yet another arrest,” she adds. “I was really surprised that there was another suspect taken in. I have hope that I will get justice for my son.” Thursday’s appearance was to add Benado to the case.