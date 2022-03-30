A fire destroyed a home and caused panic in Hanover Park on Monday night, leaving four people displaced while a number of neighbours suffered from smoke inhalation.

Soetwaterhof resident Aisha Tieties said the fire happened after 9.30pm when a hokkie in the neighbour’s front yard caught alight.

The 36-year-old mom of four said: “My husband and I were at work when my 15-year-old daughter called to say the place is burning.

“She was in bed when she heard people outside shouting for water and she said the smoke was coming into our house.

“My other children – a 13 year-old boy and two girls aged eight and five – were also in the house so they all ran out because of the smoke.

“Fortunately my son left the taps on so the neighbours could use water from our hose to put the fire out.”

The mom says all her kids suffered from smoke inhalation but are better now.

Neighbours put the blaze out by throwing buckets of water and sand before the fire trucks arrived on the scene at 9.45pm.

“In 2011, our place also burned down so the neighbours actually ran to our place first but then they saw it was our neighbour’s place that was on fire,” says Aisha.

“The son of the house stays in the shack at the front of the house and I do not know what started the fire but nobody was hurt while all his stuff burnt.”

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed four people were displaced.

“The fire was extinguished at 10.25pm and no injuries were reported.”

[email protected]