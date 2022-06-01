Capetonians are mourning the loss of Shukoor Mowzer, the founder of Nakhlistan which has been feeding thousands of needy people since 1984. Majied, Shukoor’s brother, said the 63-year-old has suffered from diabetes for most of his life and passed away from the illness early on Tuesday.

“Shukoor started feeding people from his driveway in Murton Road, Rylands, in 1981 along with two close friends before he started the organisation which has grown over the decades. CHARITY: 85 000 people were fed on Eid “Last Eid, Nakhlistan made 181 130 litre pots of food that fed thousands of people from all over Cape Town and even as far as Worcester,” Majied said. During Eid celebrations, Nakhlistan (Persian for Oasis) fed up to 85 000 people. The food was prepared on the Callies rugby grounds in Athlone.

The organisation operates throughout the year feeding areas like Hanover Park, Athlone and Mitchells Plain, while they also provide services for janaazahs. Shukoor Mowzer, the founder of Nakhlistan which has been feeding thousands of needy people since 1984. Majied added Shukoor is survived by his wife, son, daughter and a grandson while thousands of others will feel the loss. “The organisation has over 300 volunteers that were close to Shukoor and we cannot put a number on the number of people he has helped over the years,” the brother says.