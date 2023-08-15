Bonteheuwel residents were left in shock after a 36-year-old woman was discovered dead in bed, allegedly shot by her boyfriend. A large crowd gathered in Firethorn Street on Sunday as cops and paramedics arrived at the home of the 49-year-old berk and arrested him in full view of the community.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie says he was alerted by residents to the murder of Anelle Jantjies, 36, a mother of a teenage girl, shortly after 10am. Shocked residents. Picture: Leon Knipe “According to the residents, it is not clear who had discovered her body and the residents I spoke to did not hear a shot going off,” McKenzie says. “It appears she was shot in the mouth in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The police were alerted but on arrival, the officers found her lying peacefully in the bed. “It is unclear for just how long he sat in that house with her body. “The police officers immediately arrested him and he handed over his firearm. He was cuffed and marched to the police vehicle.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirms the arrest, adding: “Bishop Lavis police responded to a complaint on Sunday and upon their arrival in Firethorn Street, Bonteheuwel, they found the body of 36-year-old women who sustained fatal injuries as a result of gunshot wounds. MANG TOE: Berk arrested. Picture: Leon Knipe “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for this attack is still under investigation. We can confirm that a 49-year-old man was arrested and detained. Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder.” The woman’s traumatised family have declined to comment. McKenzie claimed residents are calling on police to conduct a thorough investigation into the suspect’s past, amid allegations that his ex-wife had been abused by him.