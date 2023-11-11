A three-day search for a missing mom in Kleinvlei ended in tears when she was found bludgeoned to death at a cemetery. The hartseer husband of Sharon Abrahams, 40, says he and his family have been left traumatised after the mother of three was found half-naked in the thick bushes at Kleinvlei Cemetery on Wednesday.

John, 48, says Sharon left home on Sunday to visit a relative. HEARTBROKEN: John Abrahams. Picture: Leon Knipe He explains: “Sharon left home on Sunday morning because she had to take a dress to her niggie. “She left her phone and other belongings at home because she was just going quick to drop the dress and would have come back home.

“A couple of hours went by and we didn’t see her come back home and that is when I got worried. “I went to her cousin’s home and she confirmed that Sharon was there but had left to come home.” John with daughters and grand daughters. Picture: Leon Knipe ( Independent Newspapers ) That’s when John and family reported her missing and embarked on a search for the dedicated homemaker.

He adds: “We looked all over because Sharon has never not come home. “I was hoping that she maybe just had a drink with someone and fell asleep but would come home, but she never did. “She has a full-time job at a packaging company and has three children and a grandchild and would never just stay away from home. We were scared that something might have happened to her.”

John says his worst fears were confirmed when he received a call from police on Wednesday afternoon, asking him to come to the cemetery. He says: “They said people walking through there found the body and called the police. They called me to come see and I am devastated. DISCOVERY: Sharon’s body was found in Kleinvlei cemetery. “I could see she was raped because her pants were pulled down and you could see she was beaten in the face.”

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms: “Kleinvlei police registered a murder case following the discovery of the body of a woman in the bushes near a graveyard in Somerset Heights, Kleinvlei. “According to reports, SAPS responded to a murder complaint at the mentioned location, where the members found her body and she had injuries around the left ear. ”Circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation”.