Morne Fritz’ trip to Tafelsig, ended in tragedy after he was killed while visiting his eldest child. Fritz, who was part of the Americans gang, moved to Paternoster 10 years ago to try and turn his life around.

A relative, who spoke to the Daily Voice on the basis of anonymity out of fear of being targeted, said everything suddenly took a turn for the worse this past long weekend. “Morne was just here for the long weekend to visit his child. “He was still sitting outside when three gunmen ran onto the property and started firing shots at him.

“He ran into the bedroom where he pushed the mother of the child aside, net daar het hy ingesak. “The shooters even stood on the bed, over him and shot directly at him.” The relative said the gunman then pointed his gun at the child's mom.

“There was a click-click sound, like the gun was empty and they ran off.” The relative added that the shooters returned the next day and knocked on the main house door where the ouma of Fritz’s child lives. The ouma, 65, said her daughter heard a knock and informed her that it was the same people who shot Fritz.

Ouma, 65, said her daughter heard a knock on the door before the gunmen opened fire. Picture: Patrick Louw “I went to the door and asked whose it? The shooters didn’t say much before firing shots through the glass door. “All they said was salaam alaikum and shot, I threw myself on the couch, if it wasn’t for the couch, I would be dead.” The family said they are now living in constant fear that the shooters will come back to try and get the witnesses.