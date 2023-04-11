The father of Dr Nandipha Magudumana and a former prison warden who helped Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre have been arrested, police confirmed on Monday. The arrests of Senohe Matsoara and Magudumana's father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, comes after Bester and his fugitive girlfriend were busted in Arusha, Tanzania, on Friday night.

The pair, along with a Mozambican national, were nabbed by Tanzanian police and Interpol, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed on Saturday afternoon. It is believed that the two lovebirds entered Tanzania through the Namanga border crossing, a one-stop border post, with about 16 000 people. The crossing is often used by car smugglers, human traffickers and drug dealers. Magudumana and Bester were expected to be deported back to South Africa soon.

In May last year, Bester escaped from the mang, which is being run by G4S, after he faked his own fiery death. Several prison officials have been implicated in the elaborate jailbreak at the Bloemfontein facility. BUST: Implicated ou. Picture: Facebook/Senohe Matsoara Snr The identity of the burnt remains found in his cell remain unknown, but a post-mortem has confirmed that the person was killed by blunt force trauma to the head.

Magudumana, aka Dr Nandi, was spotted with Bester in Sandton months after his escape. Meanwhile top officials from correctional services and police departments left for Tanzania on Sunday as extradition efforts began. Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlande Mathe confirmed the arrests of Sekeleni and Matsoara, a former correctional services employee who allegedly assisted Bester to escape and who purchased a R600 000 VW T-Roc, apparently from bribe money paid by Bester.