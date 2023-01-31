Mystery surrounds the murder of an ex-gang leader last week. Elroy de Jager, 52, was murdered on Wednesday in Bishop Lavis.

He was walking in the road when multiple shots were fired, fatally wounding him. A family member, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said they were at work when they received a call about his death. KILLED: Elroy de Jager “They called me to say I must come home immediately, I didn’t know why but when they came to fetch me they said he was shot.”

The relative said they do not know what happened because no one at the scene would say anything. She admitted that De Jager used to be a gangster but couldn’t say whether this was the motive behind hismurder. “Ek het nie gehoor wat gebeur het nie. He was a gang leader of the Americans many years ago. But it has been more than 10 years since he was involved in gangsterism.”

The family member did not want to divulge any other information. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the shooting but that no arrests have been made. “Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder case after a shooting incident on 25 January 2023 at about 11.20am at Kasteelberg Street, Bishop Lavis, where a 52-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded.