Just days after the community of Manenberg mobilised against crime and gangs, the body of a 38-year-old man was found along Klipfontein Road on Monday morning. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the ou was found with a gunshot wound and Manenberg SAPS are investigating a murder case.

“A 38-year-old foreign national was shot and fatally wounded. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” says Van Wyk. Van Wyk says the motive for the attack is unknown. PROBE: Cops on site. Pictures: Leon Knipe The discovery was made just two days after the community joined SAPS in their crime prevention efforts on Friday.

According to Manenberg police spokesperson Ian Bennett, several houses which were reported to them as suspected drug houses or gang hideouts were searched for any illegal firearms and ammunition. Colonel Sedrick Hermanus added that the community is at their wits end. “There seems to be no end to gang violence, sporadic shooting murders and substance abuse, which leads to gender based violence and the destruction of the family unit.

“The mass mobilisation of our community to report crime is of utmost importance.” Hermanus added that SAPS Manenberg is aware of communities being incited to mob mentality which become vigilantism but assured that they will not be part of any illegal actions. “We will continue to support the community and mobilise them to take our streets back,” he concluded.