The trial of farmworker Jeremy Sias, who has been accused of murdering showjumper Meghan Cremer, continued at the Western Cape High Court on Monday. Police officer Winston Pickard returned to the stand to give testimony on the supporting notes he recorded during an interview with Sias, before he led police to where he dumped the 30-year-old Cremer.

Last month the defence’s case was struck a blow when, following a lengthy trial within a trial, Judge Elizabeth Baartman ruled that the disputed notes and footage taken by police during the pointing out of Cremer’s remains were admissible. TOOK THE STAND: Saps officer Winston Pickard has testified. Picture: Rafieka Williams State advocate Emily van Wyk was expected to present the video evidence in court yesterday, after 11 cops were put on the stand – all of whom disputed that Sias was beaten up by police and forced to make the confession. Pickard testified that he questioned Sias on August 7, 2019, before 12am at Philippi police station.

He said Sias seemed nervous but was forthcoming and told him about the moering he suffered at the hands of police, but never showed him any injuries. Pickard then revealed that when he asked Sias about why he was there, he replied, “Yes, I know because I committed a murder”. He said Sias also said: “Today, the detective said I must go and show where I killed this person.”

Pickard further revealed that Sias told him he wanted legal representation, and that he had been assaulted in order to show where Cremer was dumped. KILLED: Meghan Cremer, 30 When Pickard asked him whether the assaults influenced him to point out anything, Sias responded, “Yes, I killed someone”. Sias further said during questioning that he had been promised a lesser sentence in exchange for doing the pointing out, and when asked about how the promises led to his decision, he said, “I thought they were telling the truth, that I won’t end up in jail”.

During cross examination, Pickard said Sias wasn’t formally charged at that stage and was warned of his rights, but said he wanted to proceed and would ask for legal aid at court. Pickard said that after Sias drove them to where Cremer’s body was found, with blue ribbon tied around her neck, hands and feet, he thanked him for all his co-operation. The trial was cut short after Sias complained about tandpyn, and Baartman told the detective assigned to the case to ensure he received treatment from a district dentist.