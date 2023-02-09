A newlywed couple from Grassy Park said their special day was ruined by a caterer who failed to deliver their food, leaving them to scramble around to feed their guests. The couple paid close to R40 000 for decor and kos, but said if it wasn’t for their family members’ help, their wedding reception would have ended in a total disaster.

Groom Abdul Kareem Armien, 23, has decided to go public about the Grassy Park caterer whose name is known to the Daily Voice, as she is refusing to reimburse them. NOT ROMANTIC: The couple’s decor for the reception. Picture supplied He claims the woman started ghosting him on social media and ignored his telephone calls and text messages. “I asked my aunty to get me a good caterer and she got me this lady for my wedding,” he explained, adding that he never met the caterer as his aunt was making the arrangements.

“We made all the payments for the food and decor, it came to exactly R38 450. We opted for a green, white and gold theme. “For our menu we had things like roast beef and gravy, grilled chicken, veggie bake, garlic baby potatoes and so on. Food by the caterer. Picture supplied “However, on my wedding day on December 17 she never even pitched up and sent someone else.

“I had my wedding reception at the Victoria Road Mosque in Grassy Park where chairs and tables were included with the hall hiring. “When we got there that’s all there was, just tables and chairs. No tablecloths, no chair covers, there wasn’t even a proper backdrop.” NOT ROMANTIC: The couple’s decor for the reception. Picture supplied Armien said to top it off, the caterer got the menu wrong. All they got was some chicken, rice and potatoes.

“No starters and desserts. My family had to run around on this day to get pies, samoosas and fruit and so on,” he explained. “There weren’t even fairytale lights to make the place at least look a bit romantic.” NOT KWAAI: Chicken provided. Picture supplied Armien said although they were disappointed, they made the best of the situation. He added that after the wedding when he contacted the caterer for a refund, she agreed to pay back half the money.

She agreed to this because she admitted she didn’t do anything. Now all of a sudden her phone is off and no one can get hold of her, while her place in Thrush Lane is closed. “I’ve been told I’m not the only victim. That’s why I am doing this, to get my money back and to also make everyone aware of this lady. “She’s unprofessional, R40 000 is a lot of money to get only R5 000 to R8 000 worth of service.”