A 60-year-old man mauled to death by his own pet dogs at the weekend has been identified as former Zambian footballer Philemon Mulala, IOL reports. Mulala played for the Mufulira Wanderers in Zambia and is known for scoring two goals in the 1984 Cecafa Cup semi-final against Kenya, taking Zambia to its first cup triumph. He also played for KK11 and Cape Town Spurs.

Police said Mulala’s body was found in the garden of the Lichtenburg, North West home he shared with his wife. Police spokesperson Sam Tselanyane confirmed: “His wife had been busy on the other side of their home on Saturday when she heard dogs barking. “She didn’t bother to go and check what was wrong as their house is situated on a busy street and the dogs are frequently barking at pedestrians and vehicles passing by.

“After the electricity was restored, she went inside the house looking for her husband, but could not find him,” added Tselanyane. He said she continued to look for her husband and found him in the yard. Tselanyane added that Mulala’s wife reported that he had been bitten by his dogs.