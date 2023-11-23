A soccer player from Portlands is flying the South African flag high in the USA after he was voted goalkeeper of the year by his team. Taariq Ganga received the award following his impressive performances at Bellevue University, in Nebraska.

Taariq says: “When I received the award, I was happy, this season hasn’t been the easiest for me. I have been working hard on myself and as a footballer to get back to where I was.” The 23-year-old got the opportunity to play soccer in the States in 2021 and was later awarded a full scholarship. He says: “I started in Iowa and lived in a small community called Spencer and that was where my new life began, but I got another full scholarship at a university called Bellevue.

STATESIDE: Taariq Ganga going places “I miss home, my family, my coaches and mentors, but you mainly just learn how to navigate your thoughts and you learn to deal with things. “Growing up, we lived in a Wendy house in my grandma’s backyard. I was once told that a person should work with the hope that things will work out. Therefore as a player, you have to put in the extra effort into your school work and football.” He was part of the Ubuntu Football Academy and also played in their Motsepe league team.