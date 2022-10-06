Video footage taken from a Bellville Lodge has revealed that a Ravensmead teen may have been drugged by a gang member before she was raped. This was revealed at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday as the suspect, Rafiq du Pont, 41, returned for the continuation of his bail hearing.

The dik ding 26s gang member from Mitchells Plain was busted last month while hiding under a car at his mother-in-law’s house as cops tried for months to track him. According to the State’s case, he met the 17-year-old meisie at a jol in Ravensmead, where he allegedly gave her a drink which made her sick. POSTPONED TO OCTOBER 14: The 41-year-old appearing at Bellville Magistrate’s Court The girl woke up in a lodge the next day and realised she had been raped but Du Pont has denied this, claiming they had consensual sex.

There was also an allegation that the first investigating officer tried to convince the meisie that she was not raped. The new investigating officer, constable Chante Klein, revealed that cops had video footage. Klein explained the previous investigating officer denied that he doubted the teen was raped by saying he never stipulated there was no criminal offence.

She said on the footage obtained, which was handed into court, the car could be seen stopping on the side of the road where Du Pont gets out by the driver’s side. The teen also exits the car and appeared deurmekaar on her feet as she walked into the lodge. It was also revealed that when vang in Honey Dew on a different charge, Du Pont gave a fake name and claimed to be a member of the Staggie family.