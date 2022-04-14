A Mitchells Plain teen has been selected to attend a football academy in Spain but needs funds to realise his dream of standing in between the poles at Anfield.

Igshaan Davids, 16, has been playing football since the age of 8 and from the age of 10, he has been a goalie.

He is now playing for Fulham FC in Portlands.

“I am very excited for this trip and I cannot wait to go over to Spain and try to get into the academy.

“My dream is to play for my favourite team Liverpool and Bafana Bafana but I will go to any club overseas if I make it into the academy.”

LIVING FOR THE GAME: Igshaan,16

The Portlands High pupil says his favourite player is Liverpool’s Brazilian shotstopper Allison Becker.

In order to make it to Madrid, the teen will need R37 500 by September for travel costs, visas and accommodation and his family has begun raising funds for him.

Tanya Thomas, Igshaan’s aunt, says: “We will have events like karaoke nights and high teas to help raise funds for Igshaan.

“His coach is also helping us out because there is another boy in the club that also qualified for the trial, so both of them will need to raise money.”

Igshaan has been living with his aunt and ouma for the last eight years and Tanya says he lives for football.

“I do not think he even has any other idea of what to do with his life except to play soccer and even when he is not playing, then he is watching the games.

“You cannot even watch TV here at home without him shouting at the TV in the next room and he is always playing with his sister because she is a Man United fan.”

If you would like to help Igshaan get to Madrid, you can contact his aunt on 072 243 7729.

