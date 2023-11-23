The shopkeepers reportedly fled the scene when they spotted the officers approaching near the taxi rank.

Fong-kong goods worth over R100 million were confiscated during a police raid in Bellville on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted by the police, Customs and Excise, and brand protectors.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut says: “Efforts to clamp down on the illegal trade of counterfeit goods were rewarded when truckloads of fake clothing, watches, perfumes and other apparel were confiscated during an integrated operation in Bellville on Wednesday morning.

VRAG GOED: Counterfeit goods found in Bellville. Picture supplied

“The multimillion rand take-down operation, between members of SAPS, Customs and Excise, and brand protectors from various popular products kicked off at around 11am with a search warrant at a shopping complex close to the Bellville taxi rank where two similar operations have been conducted in the last six months.