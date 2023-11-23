Fong-kong goods worth over R100 million were confiscated during a police raid in Bellville on Wednesday.
The shopkeepers reportedly fled the scene when they spotted the officers approaching near the taxi rank.
The operation was conducted by the police, Customs and Excise, and brand protectors.
Police spokesperson Andre Traut says: “Efforts to clamp down on the illegal trade of counterfeit goods were rewarded when truckloads of fake clothing, watches, perfumes and other apparel were confiscated during an integrated operation in Bellville on Wednesday morning.
“The multimillion rand take-down operation, between members of SAPS, Customs and Excise, and brand protectors from various popular products kicked off at around 11am with a search warrant at a shopping complex close to the Bellville taxi rank where two similar operations have been conducted in the last six months.
“Upon the arrival of SAPS, shopkeepers abandoned their stores and fled the scene, but this didn’t prevent the operation from continuing.”
Traut added that no one was arrested.
He says: “Although arrests are yet to be made, counterfeit goods valued at over R100 million as well as 30 vehicles, which were used to store stock in the parking area, were seized.”
Traut says Provincial Commissioner Thembisile Patekile attended the scene and termed the trade of counterfeit goods as economic sabotage of the fiscus, adding: “[Patekile] also issued a warning to building owners and landlords, who are well aware of the illegal activities on their premises, that they are also in the sights of SAPS.”
On 28 July, four suspects were arrested in a similar raid where police discovered counterfeit goods of over R100 million at a shopping complex on Durban Road in Bellville.