Bishop Lavis police are seeking the assistance of the public who can assist them with their investigation into an inquest after a foetus was discovered at a sewerage plant in Borcherd’s Quarry, Airport Industria, on Tuesday, 5 October 2021.

The discovery was made by security guards on duty.

Anyone who can shed light on the incident is requested to contact Warrant Officer Rochelle Van Schalkwyk on 082 312 7221.

[email protected]