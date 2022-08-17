Grassy Park cops are investigating the heartbreaking discovery of a foetus at the sewage plant near Zeekoevlei on Monday. Police are now looking for the mother of the baby as foul play cannot be ruled out yet.

Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says workers at the plant got a skrik when they found that ‘a baby’ had washed out through the sewage pipes. “The station was contacted by the workers and they went to investigate,” he explains. “On arrival, the security guards took them to the workers who found the foetus and they had a look.

“It appeared that the foetus was nearly fully formed but because the birds had already started to pluck on it, the gender was not clear.” He says the SAPS forensic team was called to the scene and the foetus taken to the mortuary for further tests. “At this stage it is too early to say if it was a stillbirth, miscarriage or if something was intentionally done to harm the unborn child.