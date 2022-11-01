Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie has expressed concern after the body parts of a foetus were found in the area. McKenzie says the horrific discovery was made last Thursday by City of Cape Town contractors who responded to a blocked drain in Teak Road.

“This is extremely shocking,” he says. “The police were immediately notified and then they contacted the City’s fire and rescue to recover the foetus from the five-metre deep drain.” He explains that authorities could not establish whether the foetus was a boy or a girl or it’s possible age.

He says it could not be confirmed that the foetus was dumped in Teak Road. “The possibility does exist that the foetus may have travelled along the pipeline as far back as the airport, Charlesville and Netreg.” Elsie du Plesis of the Miracle Kidz safe house in Cape Town says poverty, drug abuse and gender-based violence plays a huge role in the increased number of babies being abandoned.

“They can’t afford another baby, secondly rape is also a big concern amongst girls,” she says. McKenzie tells the Daily Voice that despite the police opening an inquest docket, the mother should still be found. “For me it’s important to track down the mother, to help her.