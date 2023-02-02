A Manenberg mom is upset that her 17-year-old son was kicked out of school because he failed. The teen has been deregistered from The Leadership College (TLC) in Manenberg because he failed Grade 11.

The 42-year-old single parent said she was “blindsided” when she received a phone call that her son would be getting his marching orders. “He [the principal] just phoned me in November, telling me ‘your child didn’t make it’ and said they will send his report with his transfer letter,” she explained. “My son is still at home, I couldn’t find another school for him.

“I tried Manenberg High and was told very abruptly that I need to wait for an email from the Department of Education, then only will they see if there is space for him.” “My son is so eager to go to school. I have even tried the colleges like Northlink College and False Bay College, but it’s a pity his maths mark is a bit low.” The Western Cape Education Department said TLC is an independent school and does not fall under its jurisdiction.

PAK EN WAAI: Learner The institution was founded in 2010 as a zero-fees school but students are required to pass their grades. TLC director Ashra Norton told the Daily Voice: “It is part of the school policy that learners who fail will be deregistered. Parents are fully aware of this policy. “Part of the school’s admission policy is that the institute is a non-fee paying institution and scholarships are awarded to learners. However scholarships will be revoked if learners are not promoted.”