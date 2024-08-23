The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has announced former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu as the National Organiser of the party. Shivambu is one of the eight national leaders who were introduced during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Shivambu is now part of the MK's new high command structure, which is responsible for making the highest decisions within the party. This announcement comes as the party focuses on addressing its strategic organisational issues, which are crucial to the national discourse and the future trajectory of the party within the South African political landscape. During the media briefing, the party also discussed the current political situation and ongoing developments in the country.

Former President and now leader of MKP Jacob Zuma was also in attendance at the briefing. Shivambu resigned as EFF’s vice president to join MKP. He asked to be unplugged from EFF party duties, including in parliament. The former red berets deputy president occupied since 2013, this is when the EFF was formed.

He said his departure was not politically influenced but rather a revolutionary act. Here are the new top eight leaders in the MKP: President: Jacob Zuma

Deputy President: Dr. John Hlophe National Organiser: Floyd Shivambu Chairperson: Nathi Nhleko

Deputy chair: Will Sibiloane Secretary General: Sifiso Maseko Deputy Secretary General: Nombuso Mkhizwe