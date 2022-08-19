Residents of an Ottery informal settlement say the bad weather this week caused intense flooding in the area that led to people getting sores on their feet. Knole Park resident Erica Baadjies said the residents spent the day dealing with foul water invading their homes while they were left in pain due to their wet feet.

“People had to spend the whole day soaking wet and due to the constant moisture, they even developed blisters on their feet which was very painful,” says Erica. “This issue is really bad for us but we are concerned that we are forced to stay here while we do not get any help from our ward councillor, Elton Jansen. CONCERNED: Resident Erica Baadjies. Picture supplied “A few years ago he promised that we will be relocated to another plot this year but nothing has happened.”

She says there are 26 shacks and they all rely on the kindness of neighbours for help. “We had to call neighbours who called Disaster Management to come help us while another woman organised for a guy from Mitchells Plain to come and give us some soup. “We are very grateful for all the help but we need to get answers concerning the relocation because if we were in proper houses, the flooding would not have hurt us so much.”