School children from the informal settlement of Sandvlei in Macassar, who were affected by the floods that wreaked havoc over the Heritage Day weekend, have been sponsored with new uniforms.
The handover took place at Macassar Old Hall yesterday, where the learners and their families have been staying since the flood.
The Greater Macassar Civic Association (GMCA) reached out to Kasi Angels Foundation, who sponsored 25 learners with school shoes, white shirts, socks and grey school pants.
The chairperson of the GMCA, Mark Baatjies, says they aim to get the children back to school with dignity.
“The learners are attending school in casual wear but we want them to also feel important,” he says.
Elzaan de Bruyn, 39, is very thankful as she has two children in school and one going to Grade 1 next year: “When the flood took place, there was no time to save anything. I could just grab my five children.
“I had to ask around for clothing donations for my children just so they could go back to school, so I am very thankful for the donations today because I do not work.”
Gerald Nomlala, founder of Kasi Angels Foundation, says the organisation is on a mission to donate one million pairs of skool skoene around the country.
so I can relate to a boy or girl who does not have shoes. We will be in contact and see where we can help with food and some things they require,” he added.
To donate to Kasi Angels Foundation, contact kasiangels.co.za or 073 186 2926.