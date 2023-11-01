School children from the informal settlement of Sandvlei in Macassar, who were affected by the floods that wreaked havoc over the Heritage Day weekend, have been sponsored with new uniforms. The handover took place at Macassar Old Hall yesterday, where the learners and their families have been staying since the flood.

BLESSINGS: Sandvlei kids get new school shoes the informal settlement of Sandvlei in Macassar who were affected by the floods that wreaked havoc over the Heritage Day weekend were sponsored with new uniforms. pic Patrick Louw The Greater Macassar Civic Association (GMCA) reached out to Kasi Angels Foundation, who sponsored 25 learners with school shoes, white shirts, socks and grey school pants. The chairperson of the GMCA, Mark Baatjies, says they aim to get the children back to school with dignity. “The learners are attending school in casual wear but we want them to also feel important,” he says.

HANDOVER: Mark Baatjies, GMCA, and Gerald Nomlala of Kasi Angels Foundation pic Patrick Louw Elzaan de Bruyn, 39, is very thankful as she has two children in school and one going to Grade 1 next year: “When the flood took place, there was no time to save anything. I could just grab my five children. “I had to ask around for clothing donations for my children just so they could go back to school, so I am very thankful for the donations today because I do not work.” Gerald Nomlala, founder of Kasi Angels Foundation, says the organisation is on a mission to donate one million pairs of skool skoene around the country.