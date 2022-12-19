An Ottery man is proving that you don’t need a red suit and white beard to spread holiday cheer. Keith Blake, a former police captain turned community activist, blessed 500 mense from the Cape Flats with a bag of potatoes and a food hamper over the weekend.

According to Blake, who retired in 2009, the initiative comes after he saw how expensive food had become. “It is absolutely critical that people who can share do so, especially here; people are hungry on the Cape Flats,” Blake explained. A GOOD SAMARITAN: Former top cop Keith Blake He said the donations come with the assistance from China Town in Ottery, with whom he has been partnering for years.

“Some people [who received parcels] were from Hanover Park, the Freedom Park informal settlement, and a senior club from the Ottery flats. I also chose people from a settlement called Williston,” he added. He told the Daily Voice that despite this, his heart goes out to those who weren’t part of the group: “I would love to give it to everybody but I can’t.” Blake said that this is not the first time that this initiative took place this year: “This happened twice this year, where we chose 500 people on Mandela Day, and then the past weekend.”