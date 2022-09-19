Leiden mense say a 25-year-old ou was at the wrong place, at the wrong time, when he was shot and killed near his home on Saturday night. According to a resident, Kirwan Williams was walking from a nearby winkel when an unknown shooter opened fire and killed him at about 8.20pm in Pungue Street.

However, Khalid Harold, 46, insists Kirwan was not a gangster. “The brasse here know that you cannot walk at a certain time but then again, we should not have to go through that. I mean, a bra just wants to go get an entjie or maybe something for his family, then he can’t because he is bang to be shot. “The shops must also be on high alert because these gangsters just shoot at any time. We also just came from load shedding that time so the people mos need to go to the shops.”