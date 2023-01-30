Hanover Park residents have accused slapgat cops of allowing two killers to roam freely as they failed to investigate the murder of a young man viciously stabbed in full view of the community. Relatives of Brandon McKenzie, 29, say they are still in shock as detectives allegedly left behind a blood-stained brick used in the attack which led to his death.

According to residents, Brandon was attacked after winning a dowwel game last Sunday morning in Pelikaan Court. DEAD: Brandon McKenzie, 29 “Everyone is scared because the police have not even bothered to come out but we all saw them killing him in broad daylight,” a resident claimed. “It was at about 11am on Sunday and the guys were dowweling with dice in the court. Brandon won the game and those two guys became kwaad.”

As Brandon stood up, a gestryery broke out. “They first gave him a few hard smacks then started punching and kicking him. They hit him with bricks and he fell down, but he got up and ran into one of the flats. “The lady of the flat put him out and they got him outside and started chasing him with knives and stabbed him so many times. It was terrible and all of us were terrified.”

Brandon was rushed to hospital where he later died. Angry mense marched on Monday calling for action from the police. They claim the cops had failed to attend the crime scene. “He was full of blood and a brick that had blood on it was just left there. The detectives only came once and never even questioned the community to get a witness statement, even though everyone saw what happened,” the resident added.